TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") ( TSX:ADCO, Financial)( OTCQX:ADCOF, Financial)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing") is pleased to announce that Adcore has been selected as the winner of Microsoft Advertising's Global Channel Partner of the Year Award.

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards recognize Microsoft Advertising's Elite and Select Partners for the incredible work they have done throughout the year. While Microsoft hosts independent continental award shows, where Adcore was previously awarded the Microsoft Advertising's 2022 Channel Partner of the Year Award for EMEA, the Global Channel Partner of the Year award recognizes the top company that has demonstrated above excellence in partnering with Microsoft Advertising.

Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO stated: "We are thrilled that Adcore has been recognized as the winner of the highly regarded Microsoft's Advertising Global Channel Partner of the Year Award. Having previously won a similar award for the EMEA region, it is an incredible honour to be recognized as the top choice globally. Demographics across continents are very different and are constantly changing, but this award illustrates the international capabilities of our innovative advertising solutions. This award is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our entire team. Our partnership with Microsoft has been transformative, allowing us to deepen our technological capabilities and to enhance our Effortless Marketing services for our clients. I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Microsoft Advertising for this recognition and to our team for their tireless commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to pioneering in the digital marketing realm, further strengthening our partnership with Microsoft and delivering unparalleled services to our clients. This award serves as motivation to continue our journey in shaping the future of digital marketing" concluded Mr. Brill.

Katherine Eills, Global Partner Marketing Director and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising, added "Microsoft Advertising is honored to present Adcore with the Global Channel Partner of the Year Award. We were thrilled by the quality of nominations from partners; inspiring us with their commitment to partnership, dedication to their clients and are proud to celebrate our global winners for their extraordinary work."

Click here to read the official announcement of winners by Microsoft Advertising.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

