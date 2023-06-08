Expedia Group Hosts Industry Panel on The Future of Sustainable Travel

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Expedia Group hosted an Industry Panel discussion with global air, hotel and destination marketing organization (DMO) partners to discuss the future of sustainable travel.

Expedia Group believes that travel is a force for good. In alignment with the companies Open World™ social impact and sustainability strategy, they are committed to advancing a travel ecosystem that is inclusive, equitable, and environmentally sustainable for generations to come.

The panel was moderated by Tessa Lee, Senior Manager, Climate and Sustainability and included the following panelists:

  • Catherine Dolton, Chief Sustainability Officer for IHG Hotels and Resorts
  • Frannie Levar, Director, Sustainability and ESG at United Airlines
  • Mariana Garita, Coordinator of Responsible and Sustainable Tourism at the Costa Rican Tourism Board.

The discussion started with a five-minute intro from each panelist on highlights from their recent efforts and was followed by questions on challenges and opportunities for the future of sustainable travel.

Key takeaways from the panelists included:

  • Commitment, collaboration and community are important for progress
  • Sustainability is a key differentiator and improves reputation and market access
  • Sustainability should be seen as a way of being in travel and tourism, as it improves the experience of visitors and the quality of life of residents
  • Importance of company leadership in setting a vision for sustainability
    • Leading companies have a vision, commitments, plans/strategies, and clear programs to achieve their goals, plus monitor and report on progress
  • Partnership makes a difference across the travel ecosystem
  • Travelers are engaged in this topic. They are bringing better habits, more awareness, and the drive to support local communities.
  • Speed is needed as well as investment at scale in decarbonization
  • Data and reporting are very complex across the global travel industry; there are many small actors that may not have access to resources and knowledge to implement change

As an important takeaway, collaboration is key to making an impact - and together we will drive positive change. For more details on Expedia Group's sustainability journey, check out the latest blog post.

