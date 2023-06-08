CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Technology Conference at Ease Hospitality, 605 Third Avenue, New York, NY. The presentation will be held at 3:15 ET on June 14, 2023 and will feature CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and Cantor Fitzgerald covering CSG analyst Brett Knoblauch. For those wishing to attend, please contact Cantor Fitzgerald’s Corporate Access team at [email protected].

