LianBio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio ( LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – June 7-9, 2023
    • Fireside Chat – June 8 at 4:30 pm ET
  • Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference – June 12-15, 2023
    • Fireside Chat – June 15 at 10:00 am PT

A live audio webcast of the events will be accessible from the Investors section of LianBio’s website at https://investors.lianbio.com/ with a replay available following the live event.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to historically underserved patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, and inflammatory disease indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Anderson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E: [email protected]

T: +1 646 655 8390

For media inquiries, please contact:

Josh Xu, Director of Communications

E: [email protected]

T: +86 136 6140 8315

Katherine Smith, Evoke Canale

E: [email protected]

T: +1 619 849 5378

ti?nf=ODg1MDg3NCM1NjI3MDEyIzIyMjI5MzA=
LianBio.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.