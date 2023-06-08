EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced that Lachie Given, CEO, and Tim Jugmans, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference



Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:15 pm ET with one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Intercontinental New York Barclay



Oppenheimer 23nd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Virtual Conference



Monday, June 12, 2023 at 12:45pm ET with one-on-one meetings throughout the day



East Coast IDEAS Virtual Conference



Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - The presentation will be available at 6:00am ET, with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day. The presentation can be accessed through the conference website at: www.IDEASconferences.com.

The investor presentation deck will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ezcorp.com.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned and recycled merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

