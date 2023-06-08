MALACHITE INNOVATIONS AND ITS SUBSIDIARY GRAPHIUM BIOSCIENCES RELEASE NEW INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS AND ANNOUNCE UPCOMING FUNDRAISING EFFORTS

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CLEVELAND, OHIO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MALACHITE INNOVATIONS, INC. (OTC Mkts: MLCT) (“Malachite”), a public company focused on improving the health and wellness of people and the planet, today released new investor presentations for Malachite and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphium Biosciences (“Graphium”), and announced upcoming fundraising efforts to further advance its mission-driven strategy.

The Malachite Investor Presentation and Graphium Investor Presentation are available for review and download on the Investors section of Malachite’s website at https://malachiteinnovations.com/investors/.

About Malachite Innovations, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Malachite Innovations, Inc. is a public holding company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Malachite owns and operates a balanced portfolio of operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to environmental, social and health challenges, with a particular focus on economically disadvantaged communities. Malachite takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Malachite seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into ventures that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

About Graphium Biosciences, Inc.

Graphium Biosciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malachite Innovations, is developing a novel pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid drug poised to disrupt the $20 billion inflammatory bowel disease market. Graphium has invented a proprietary patent-pending glycosylation technology that attaches glucose to cannabinoids, thereby creating a glycosylated cannabinoid that is anticipated to unlock the rebalancing effects of the endocannabinoid system to reduce gastrointestinal inflammation but without any psychoactive side effects. Graphium has developed over 250 glycosylated cannabinoids and endocannabinoids covered by patent filings. Graphium’s leading drug candidate (VBX-100), a glycosylated-THC molecule, has been awarded an Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for pediatric ulcerative colitis. Graphium has developed a drug development plan that advances VBX-100 through its remaining animal studies and Phase I and II clinical studies over a three-year period once sufficient funding is obtained.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the (VBX-100) inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Malachite Innovations, Inc.
Investor Relations
P: +1 (216) 304-6556
E: [email protected]
W: www.malachiteinnovations.com

ti?nf=ODg1MDI1NyM1NjI1NTMwIzUwMDA5ODQ4MA==
-Malachite-Innovations-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.