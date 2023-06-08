The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Carl Daikeler, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time (11:40 a.m. Eastern Time).

The fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference will also be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on Beachbody's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thebeachbodycompany.com.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

