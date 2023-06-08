Domo and HungerRush to Host Webinar on the Power of Data in Marketing

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that it will host a webinar on June 14, 2023 with customer HungerRush, which provides a cloud-based restaurant POS system that keeps restaurants connected with their customers. To register for the webinar, visit here.

The conversation will be moderated by Domo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Wendy Steinle, and center around insights from marketing leaders Kacee Court, Head of Marketing Operations, and Shannon Chirone, SVP of Marketing at HungerRush who use the Domo platform to supercharge their programs and foster a data-driven company culture.

Participants can expect to take away key learnings on three critical marketing questions:

  • How is marketing performing overall—across all channels?
  • What specific marketing tactics are working, which ones aren’t—and why?
  • Is marketing making a meaningful, measurable impact on the business?

Webinar Details:
Data Is Our Marketing Superpower—Lessons From HungerRush
Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Time: 1pm ET

To register for the Domo and HungerRush webinar, visit here. To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations like HungerRush put data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact, visit Domo’s customer page here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230601005372r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005372/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.