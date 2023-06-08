Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that it will host a webinar on June 14, 2023 with customer HungerRush, which provides a cloud-based restaurant POS system that keeps restaurants connected with their customers. To register for the webinar, visit here.

The conversation will be moderated by Domo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Wendy Steinle, and center around insights from marketing leaders Kacee Court, Head of Marketing Operations, and Shannon Chirone, SVP of Marketing at HungerRush who use the Domo platform to supercharge their programs and foster a data-driven company culture.

Participants can expect to take away key learnings on three critical marketing questions:

How is marketing performing overall—across all channels?

What specific marketing tactics are working, which ones aren’t—and why?

Is marketing making a meaningful, measurable impact on the business?

Webinar Details:

Data Is Our Marketing Superpower—Lessons From HungerRush

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1pm ET

To register for the Domo and HungerRush webinar, visit here. To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations like HungerRush put data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact, visit Domo’s customer page here.

