EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. ( GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Healthcare Conference (Fireside Chat)

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Monday, June 12 at 4:00pm PT

Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Location: Dana Point, CA

Webcast: https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/061223a_js/?entity=46_YF42184

SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum (1x1s)

Conference Dates: July 11-12, 2023

Location: New York, NY

The live webcast will also be available via https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gritstone bio, Inc.

[email protected]

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

[email protected]

