BILL ( NYSE:BILL, Financial), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 3:20pm PT

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 6:40am PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bill.com%2F. Please note presentation times are subject to change.

About BILL:

