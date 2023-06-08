Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure services, and Axient LLC (“Axient”), a key player in the U.S. civil, commercial, and national security space markets, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on technologies and capabilities to serve customers from Low-Earth Orbit to Cislunar space.

The two companies will work together to propose and develop capabilities to address a wide variety of space activities such as, but not limited to, launch services, space communication, space domain awareness, precision navigation and timing, and related technologies to utilize in, from, or through the Low-Earth Orbit, Geostationary Transfer Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, and Cislunar domains.

“Axient is a well-established company with a strong track record in defense and classified missions working for the Defense Department, including the Air Force Research Labs as well as NASA,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “A priority activity we’ll be exploring is how Momentus can support assembly, integration and test of payloads, including classified payloads, with Momentus’ Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle. We see competitive advantages in our collaboration and the joint solutions our teams can bring to the government and commercial markets.”

“We are looking forward to working with Momentus and furthering the utilization of their Vigoride platform. Their agile bus construction and additive technology, paired with our deep capability in spacecraft assembly, integration and test, enable us to deliver commercial and government solutions together across multi-domains,” said Axient Senior Vice President of National Security and Space Systems Dan Benjamin.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system.

About Axient

Axient advances defense and civil missions from aerospace to cyberspace with multi-domain test and analysis, mission engineering and operations, and advanced technologies. With over 2,200 employees, Axient is headquartered in Huntsville, AL and has provided premier services and solutions to the Federal government for over three decades. Axient’s customers include the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, the Missile Defense Agency, NASA, and many commercial partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

