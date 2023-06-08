Graham Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

27 minutes ago
Graham+Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy, and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Thursday, June 8, 2023

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8560

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: ir.grahamcorp.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Thursday, June 22, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13738114 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at ir.grahamcorp.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005874/en/

