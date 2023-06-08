O-I GLASS TO PRESENT AT DEUTSCHE BANK 14th ANNUAL GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS, MATERIALS & BUILDING PRODUCTS CONFERENCE

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI) today announced the Company will participate in Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials and Building Products Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

O-I Glass Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1617080&tp_key=53af31c310

The replay will be available through the above link within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website, www.o-i.com/investors, prior to the event.

About O-I
At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

