SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. ( KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET; and

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. PT.

The fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the deregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

