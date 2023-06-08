Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Quarterly Distribution: 5.500% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares

43 minutes ago
Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+Fund+II (NYSE: NCZ) announced today that it has declared a $0.34375 per share cash distribution payable on June 30, 2023 to Series A cumulative preferred shareholders of record on June 12, 2023.

The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NCZ PR A, are rated “A” by Fitch Ratings and have an annual dividend rate of $1.375 per share. The 4,360,000 Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares were issued September 11, 2018 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly. This distribution represents the accrual period from April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares will be callable at any time at the liquidation value of $25.00 per share plus accrued dividends from and after the expiration of a five-year non-call period on September 11, 2023.

About the Fund

Virtus+Convertible+%26amp%3B+Income+Fund+II has an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the fund and Voya+Investment+Management is its subadviser.

For more information on this fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the Closed-End+Funds section on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the fund’s investment objective and risks, please see the fund’s annual report. A copy of the fund’s most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting “Shareholder Services” as set forth at the end of this press release.

