Lisa Barton, Alliant Energy President and Chief Operations Officer, announced that Raja Sundararajan has been named Executive Vice President of Strategy and Customer Solutions of Alliant Energy effective June 12, 2023.

“Sundararajan is a strategic thought leader in the energy industry who understands the transformation the sector is embarking on and has the leadership skills necessary to drive strategies and solutions for our customers,” said Barton. “His proven leadership and utility experience have been central to his ability to develop new approaches that enhance the customer experience. I am excited for him to join our leadership team and am confident he will help accelerate our strategy. He will play a key role in how we deliver on our purpose – to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

In this role, Sundararajan will be responsible for the continued refinement of Alliant Energy’s long-term strategy and enhancement of the customer experience. He will have responsibility for the company’s corporate and regulatory strategy, positioning the company to create and develop solutions in an ever-changing landscape. Sundararajan will partner across the enterprise to leverage technology investments and work with operations’ leadership to drive continued growth. He also will be responsible for leading the company’s government affairs, renewables and business development, product offerings, marketing, communications and supply chain functions.

Sundararajan said, “Alliant Energy is an industry leader in energy transition with a focus on serving customers and building stronger communities. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working alongside Alliant Energy’s talented employees.”

Sundararajan began his career with General Motors as a Senior Product Engineer before moving to the energy industry in 2004, working for American Electric Power in Columbus Ohio. Over his near 20-year history with American Electric Power, Sundararajan held roles in Corporate Finance, Investor Relations and Market Risk before ascending to executive roles as Vice President of Transmission Strategy, as well as Vice President of Regulatory Services. In 2019, he was promoted to President and Chief Operations Officer of American Electric Power, Ohio and subsequently in 2021 he took on the role of Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Customer Solutions. Most recently, he held the role of Executive Vice President of External Affairs at American Electric Power.

Sundararajan earned his Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, and his Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland. Additionally, he holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

