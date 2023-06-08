Alliant Energy Names Raja Sundararajan Executive Vice President – Strategy and Customer Solutions

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lisa Barton, Alliant Energy President and Chief Operations Officer, announced that Raja Sundararajan has been named Executive Vice President of Strategy and Customer Solutions of Alliant Energy effective June 12, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005995/en/

RajaSundararajan_Bio_%28003%29.jpg

Raja Sundararajan (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sundararajan is a strategic thought leader in the energy industry who understands the transformation the sector is embarking on and has the leadership skills necessary to drive strategies and solutions for our customers,” said Barton. “His proven leadership and utility experience have been central to his ability to develop new approaches that enhance the customer experience. I am excited for him to join our leadership team and am confident he will help accelerate our strategy. He will play a key role in how we deliver on our purpose – to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

In this role, Sundararajan will be responsible for the continued refinement of Alliant Energy’s long-term strategy and enhancement of the customer experience. He will have responsibility for the company’s corporate and regulatory strategy, positioning the company to create and develop solutions in an ever-changing landscape. Sundararajan will partner across the enterprise to leverage technology investments and work with operations’ leadership to drive continued growth. He also will be responsible for leading the company’s government affairs, renewables and business development, product offerings, marketing, communications and supply chain functions.

Sundararajan said, “Alliant Energy is an industry leader in energy transition with a focus on serving customers and building stronger communities. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working alongside Alliant Energy’s talented employees.”

Sundararajan began his career with General Motors as a Senior Product Engineer before moving to the energy industry in 2004, working for American Electric Power in Columbus Ohio. Over his near 20-year history with American Electric Power, Sundararajan held roles in Corporate Finance, Investor Relations and Market Risk before ascending to executive roles as Vice President of Transmission Strategy, as well as Vice President of Regulatory Services. In 2019, he was promoted to President and Chief Operations Officer of American Electric Power, Ohio and subsequently in 2021 he took on the role of Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Customer Solutions. Most recently, he held the role of Executive Vice President of External Affairs at American Electric Power.

Sundararajan earned his Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, and his Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland. Additionally, he holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.

A list of Alliant Energy executives and their biographies is available online at alliantenergy.com%2Fexecutives.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230601005995r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005995/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.