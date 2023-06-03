TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Trial in Progress Poster Presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. ( TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting a Trial in Progress (TIP) poster at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held from June 2-6, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois and online.

Presentation Details:

Title: Product characteristics and clinical trial design for T-Plex: Multiplexed, enhanced T cell receptor engineered T cell therapy for solid tumors.
Presenter: Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, M.D.
Abstract Number: 2554
Poster Board Number: 396
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy
Location: Hall A and On Demand
Time: June 3, 2023; 8:00 am – 11:00 am CDT

A copy of the poster will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at www.tscan.com once the session has concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

Contacts

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
[email protected]

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Managing Director
617-435-6602
[email protected]

