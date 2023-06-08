Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced the grant of restricted stock unit (RSU) awards for an aggregate of 29,250 shares of Syros common stock to three newly hired employees in connection with commencing employment with Syros. These RSUs were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The awards were granted on May 31, 2023, and vest as to one-quarter of the shares on May 31, 2024, and as to an additional one-quarter of the shares at the end of each successive year thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with Syros. This award is subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement covering the award and Syros’ 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

