TD Cowen Sustainability Week Virtual June 6 - 9 Bank of America Lithium Junior Mining & Materials Conference Virtual June 13 Cormark Securities Inflection 2023 Conference Energy Transition: The Quebec Advantage Trois Rivierès, QC June 14 - 16 Fastmarkets 15th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023 Las Vegas, NV June 20 - 22

About Lithium Royalty Corp.

LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 32 high-grade revenue royalties on mineral properties around the world that supply and are expected to supply raw materials to support the electrification of transportation and decarbonization of the global economy. Our portfolio is focused on high-grade and low-cost mineral projects that are primarily located in Australia, Canada, South America and the United States. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.

