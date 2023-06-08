EDISON, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced its attendance at three upcoming conferences.



Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will attend the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The event will include 1x1 meetings with institutional investors as well as a presentation from 2:25 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com. The presentation replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website following the live presentation and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will virtually attend the TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Friday, June 9, 2023. The event will include a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings with institutional investors.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will also attend the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York City on Friday, June 16, 2023. The event will include 1x1 meetings with institutional investors.



About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S.—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com .

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]





