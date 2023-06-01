Cisco to Host Technology Strategy Investor Briefing

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a Technology Strategy Investor Briefing at 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in connection with Cisco Live US. Interested parties can register to view the live video broadcast and obtain additional information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

The event will include presentations on Cisco's technology strategy and innovations from members of the Executive Leadership Team.

An archived version of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Marilyn Mora

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

408-527-7452

408) 853-9848

[email protected]

[email protected]

