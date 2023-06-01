Medtronic names Ken Washington new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (

NYSE:MDT, Financial) today announced that Ken Washington, Ph.D., has been appointed Medtronic Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Washington will leverage his extensive experience leading technology development and execution across industries including robotics, consumer products, automotive, and space, to accelerate innovation-driven growth in service of the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life. Dr. Washington will also become a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee.

"This new leadership role will help Medtronic to harness the innovative spirit of our founders and ensure we are capitalizing on our scientific and technological knowledge to invent, innovate and disrupt the healthcare technology market of the future," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO, Medtronic. "Dr. Washington will help Medtronic expand use of our technology platforms across our portfolio – including robotics, sensors, implantables and AI – improving our returns on investments in innovation and expanding our technological competitive advantage to drive durable growth."

Dr. Washington joins Medtronic from Amazon where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Robotics. Prior to that, he was Chief Technology Officer at Ford Motor Company, overseeing development of the company's technology strategy including next-generation vehicle architectures, controls, and automated systems; and he spent seven years at Lockheed Martin in various leadership roles including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President, Advanced Technology Center, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company.

Dr. Washington earned a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Science, and a doctorate in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (

NYSE:MDT, Financial), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Medtronic_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG17560&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-names-ken-washington-new-chief-technology-and-innovation-officer-301840469.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG17560&Transmission_Id=202306011630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG17560&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.