Markel Specialty appoints Wendy Houser to Chief Wholesale Officer and Sarah Gavlick to Chief Retail Officer

35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that its Markel Specialty division has named Wendy Houser its Chief Wholesale Officer and Sarah Gavlick its Chief Retail Officer.

Markel Specialty established these new positions to address the unique needs of both its wholesale and retail business models. Markel Specialty, the largest division within Markel's insurance operations, writes business for insureds ranging from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 1000 companies in the US, Bermuda, the UK and the EU.

"Sarah Gavlick and Wendy Houser have been integral in shaping our current Specialty business model," said Bryan Sanders, President, Markel Specialty. "I am looking forward to their continued leadership as we drive increased dedication, focus and accountability within both the wholesale and retail channels."

Both Houser and Gavlick will report to Sanders.

Gavlick, who joined Markel in 2004, was most recently the Chief Territory Officer, East, for Markel Specialty, responsible for overseeing underwriting and production for the eastern half of the US. Prior to her promotion to that role in 2020, she had served as Regional President of the Northeast Region.

Houser, who joined Markel in 2008, was most recently the Chief Territory Officer, West, for Markel Specialty, responsible for overseeing underwriting and production for the western half of the US. Prior to her promotion to that role in 2020, she had served as Regional President of the Mid South Region.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

