Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Preferred Stock

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared cash dividends on the company's 10.625% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock for the period April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. The dividend is $664.0625 per preferred share, or $0.6640625 per depository share, and is payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Will Ruthrauff
Director, Investor Relations
484-885-5648

Corporate Communications
Jennifer Sniderman
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
717-579-6603

