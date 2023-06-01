PRE-REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR TOWER OF GOD: NEW WORLD, A NEW COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME RPG

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has opened global pre-registration for its new collectible card game RPG, Tower of God: New World. Players who pre-register beginning today, on either Google Play or the App Store, and sign up on the official Discord channel will receive rewards when the game launches, including an SSR version of Twenty-Fifth Bam, among other items.

The "Tower of God" franchise began as a fantasy webtoon that centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam and his friend Rachel who dwell under a gigantic and mysterious Tower. It is believed that whoever reaches the top of the Tower will have their wishes granted. Seeking to improve her life, Rachel enters the Tower without Bam's knowledge, and he follows shortly after her.

In Tower of God: New World, players will have the chance to join Bam on his quest to ascend the terrifying "Tower of God" for a chance to be reunited with Rachel. Experience multiple gameplay modes, collect characters, and level up your team to see how far you can go.

  • Story mode allows players to follow the story of Bam as progresses through the tower.
  • Adventure mode lets players put together their own team to complete the Administrators' tasks while they make their way up the Tower.
  • More than 100 colorful characters will be available to collect, enabling players to create their own unique teams and playstyles.
  • Players will be able to equip new characters at high levels, without having to spend precious time leveling them up, via the Slot System.
  • High-quality animated cutscenes help bring the adventure to life.

Tower of God: New World features simple and in-depth strategic battles infused with a unique story developed in partnership with the original author SIU. Since July 2010, the original "Tower of God" webtoon series has been serialized on Naver Webtoon, attracting more than 6 billion views around the world.

For more information about the game, pre-registration rewards, and upcoming events, be sure to sign up on the official Discord and other social channels (YouTube,Instagram,Twitter,TikTok, andFacebook).

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

