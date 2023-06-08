5 Tech Stocks That Fueled Nasdaq's Gain in May

US market finished May with gains as semiconductor and software stocks surge

Author's Avatar
James Li
1 hours ago
Summary
  • U.S. market remains modestly overvalued based on Buffett’s market indicator.
  • Tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the month with gains.
  • Several tech stocks gained more than 20% in May.
Article's Main Image

On Thursday, the U.S. stock market remains modestly overvalued based on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s favorite market indicator, fueled by strong gains from several technology stocks: Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO, Financial), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD, Financial), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW, Financial) and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS, Financial). According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the above stocks each gained more than 20% over the past month.

The Oracle of Omaha opined that the ratio between total market cap and gross domestic product is “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” As of Thursday, the Wilshire 5000 Full Cap Price Index stood at $42.05 trillion, approximately 1.20 times greater than the sum of gross domestic product of $26.49 trillion and total Federal Reserve Bank assets of $8.43 trillion.

1664335098834583552.png

Based on the current market valuation level, the implied return of the U.S. market is approximately 2.9% per year, assuming the valuation reverses to the 20-year median ratio of 95.04%.

1664338548175667200.png

The predicted and actual returns chart also considers two alternative cases: an optimistic case in which valuations reverse to 130% of the 20-year median ratio and a pessimistic case in which valuations reverse to just 70% of the 20-year median ratio. Based on this chart, the implied return of the U.S. market ranges between -1.3% per year and 4.90% per year.

Tech stocks drove Nasdaq’s gains during May

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 13,100.98, near a 10-month high and up approximately 1.28% from the previous close of 12,935.28. The index gained 8.45% during May, fueled by strong gains in the technology sector.

1664365999341699072.png

The U.S. technology sector gained 4.71% during the past month, compared to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index return of 1.32%.

1664343103307251712.png

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-month return of the Nasdaq 100 Index stocks is 4.56% with a median of 0.38%.

1664339975728005120.png

Among Nasdaq 100 Index tech stocks, 23 stocks had a positive one-month return while 13 stocks had a negative return over the same period.

1664343759350923264.png

Nvidia

Shares of Nvidia (

NVDA, Financial) traded around $399.08 on Thursday, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.57. The stock gained approximately 37.18% over the past month.

1664347676851830784.png

The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company has a GF Score of 86 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10.

1664349434202292224.png

Nvidia’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and a gross profit margin that outperforms more than 88% of global competitors despite declining by approximately 0.2% per year on average over the past five years.

1664352112772907008.png

Nvidia is a member of the GF Score Less Than 100 Top 25 Companies model portfolio. The portfolio has gained approximately 17.72% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's return of 8.86% over the same period.

1664353705379495936.png

Gurus with holdings in Nvidia include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

1664352397952024576.png

Broadcom

Shares of Broadcom (

AVGO, Financial) traded around $799.98 on Thursday, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.26. The stock has gained approximately 24.91% over the past month.

1664355003675967488.png

The San Jose, California-based semiconductor company has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum, profitability and growth.

1664355559911981056.png

Broadcom’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 18.1% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 97% of global competitors.

1664357459457736704.png

Advanced Micro Devices

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (

AMD, Financial) traded around $120.60 on Thursday, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94. The stock has gained approximately 33.89% over the past month.

1664358193863589888.png

The Santa Clara, California-based microprocessor company has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for momentum and financial strength, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10.

1664358677190017024.png

The company’s high financial strength rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms approximately 78% of global competitors.

1664370482222202880.png

ServiceNow

Shares of ServiceNow (

NOW, Financial) traded around $542.96 on Thursday, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.67. The stock has gained approximately 21.29% over the past month.

1664371832469323776.png

The Santa Clara, California-based software as a service company has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for GF Value, growth and momentum.

1664372700577005568.png

ServiceNow’s positive investing signs include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and a strong Altman Z-score of 9.13.

1664375245852639232.png

Synopsys

Shares of Synopsys (

SNPS, Financial) traded around $454.55 on Thursday, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.22.

1664376439757078528.png

The Mountain View, California-based automation software company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for momentum and growth and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and financial strength. Despite this, the company’s GF Value ranks just 1 out of 10.

1664378202740490240.png

Synopsys’ positive investing signs include a four-star business predictability rank, a strong Altman Z-score of 12.41 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms over 80% of global competitors.

1664379775671599104.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.