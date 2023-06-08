VerticalScope Announces Voting Results From Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (“VerticalScope” or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The five (5) nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 12, 2023 provided in connection with the Meeting (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Rob Laidlaw

37,036,800

98.584%

531,991

1.416%

Wayne Bigby

34,340,975

91.408%

3,227,816

8.592%

Cory Janssen

37,565,775

99.992%

3,016

0.008%

Michael Washinushi

37,134,346

98.844%

434,445

1.156%

Philip Evershed

37,565,775

99.992%

3,016

0.008%

2. REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP were reappointed as the Company’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

37,565,775

99.992%

3,016

0.008%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

