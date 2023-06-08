VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (“VerticalScope” or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The five (5) nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 12, 2023 provided in connection with the Meeting (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Rob Laidlaw 37,036,800 98.584% 531,991 1.416% Wayne Bigby 34,340,975 91.408% 3,227,816 8.592% Cory Janssen 37,565,775 99.992% 3,016 0.008% Michael Washinushi 37,134,346 98.844% 434,445 1.156% Philip Evershed 37,565,775 99.992% 3,016 0.008%

2. REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP were reappointed as the Company’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 37,565,775 99.992% 3,016 0.008%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601006091/en/