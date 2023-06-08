VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (“VerticalScope” or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2023 (the “Meeting”).
1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The five (5) nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 12, 2023 provided in connection with the Meeting (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
% of Votes
|
Rob Laidlaw
|
37,036,800
|
98.584%
|
531,991
1.416%
|
Wayne Bigby
|
34,340,975
|
91.408%
|
3,227,816
8.592%
|
Cory Janssen
|
37,565,775
|
99.992%
|
3,016
0.008%
|
Michael Washinushi
|
37,134,346
|
98.844%
|
434,445
1.156%
|
Philip Evershed
|
37,565,775
|
99.992%
|
3,016
0.008%
2. REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
KPMG LLP were reappointed as the Company’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
% of Votes Withheld
|
37,565,775
|
99.992%
|
3,016
0.008%
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About VerticalScope
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).
Related Links
http%3A%2F%2Fwww.verticalscope.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601006091/en/