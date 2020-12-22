Margo Caribe, Inc. Announces Full Year 2022 and 1Q 2023 Results

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margo Caribe, Inc. (OTC SYMBOL: MRGO) (Margo), a market leader in the home and garden segment, today announced operating results of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Margo Outdoor Living, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Margo_Caribe_Logo.jpg

The Company reported audited results for the twelve-month fiscal year period ended December 31, 2022 that included net sales of $47.7 million, down 8.0 percent from the prior year and net income of approximately $4.4 million compared to $5.8 million for the prior year. The Company also released unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, including net sales of $12.4 million, down 9.3% and pre-tax income of $2.6 million, declining 9.0% compared to the same period last year.

Michael Spector, CEO, commented that "sales for 2022 were impacted by a single customer electing to discontinue a test pebble program, accounting for 62 percent of the total year-over-year decline. Excluding this customer, total sales declined approximately 2.3 percent on a year-over-year basis, which is consistent with industry segment performance. Sales to our large "big-box" customers continue to be impacted by high inventory levels and a slowdown in customer discretionary spending".

Mr. Spector added, "our operating results will be positively impacted as sea freight rates return to pre-pandemic norms, lowering landed costs and improving product margins". We continue to execute on our primary operating objective of expanding and diversifying our product offering and supplier distribution network. We see substantial growth opportunity in the pottery segment by leveraging newly secured production commitments from South American and European suppliers that will position us to effectively backfill gaps in inventory supply experienced by our customers post-pandemic".

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

  • Revenue was $47.7 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, down 8.0% from the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company's longer-term sales growth profile remains strong, up 30% over 2019 pre-pandemic sales levels.
  • Revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, totaled $12.4 million, down 9.3% from the same period last year.
  • Full year 2022 net income was $4.4 million, down $1.1 million or 20 percent from the prior year, excluding the gain on PPP loan forgiveness in 2021. Lower revenue was the primary cause for the year-over-year decline in income: operating expenses increased 8.0 percent or $627 thousand and gross margins improved by 62 basis points contributing approximately $300 thousand to pre-tax income.
  • Pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, totaled $2.6 million, down $264 thousand or 9 percent from the same period prior year. Lower sales caused the pre-tax decline as the Company posted a gross margin improvement of 2.8 percentage points with operating expense growth contained at 5.0 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Cash flow remained strong in 2022, cash balances ended the year at $5.4 million, up 18 percent from the prior year and debt at year-end totaled $5.1 million, down $2.0 million or 28% compared to prior year-end.
  • Cash balances ended March 31, 2023, at $5.6 million, $4.1 million higher than the same period last year. Total debt ended the first quarter at $4.7 million, down 31 percent from the prior year.
  • The Company ended 2022 with access to approximately $10.7 million in liquidity consisting of $6.5 million in asset-based lending availability, based on advance rates on accounts receivable and inventory and $4.2 million in free cash.

Margo Outdoor Living, Inc.







Statements of Income







(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Margo Caribe, Inc.





Statements of Operations and Retained Earnings



















In thousands except per share
data


Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31,


March 31,



2022

2021


2023

2022



Audited

Audited


Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues







Distribution and eCommerce


$ 43,166

$ 47,085


$ 10,812

$ 12,430

Manufacturing


4,515

4,740


1,607

1,257

Total Revenue


47,681

51,825


12,419

13,686








Cost of Sales


33,004

36,191


7,372

8,502

Gross Profit(Loss)


14,677

15,634


5,047

5,185

Operating expenses


8,530

7,903


2,308

2,187

Income (Loss) from Operations


6,147

7,731


2,739

2,998








Interest income (expense)


(400)

(493)


(97)

(91)

Other expenses, net


16

337




Total Other Operating Expenses,Net


(384)

(156)


(97)

(91)








Income (Loss) Before Income Tax


5,764

7,575


2,643

2,907

Income Tax Benefit (Provision)


(1,352)

(1,696)


(643)

(651)

Net Income (Loss)


4,412

5,879


2,000

2,256








Earnings per common share


$ 1.10

$ 1.47


$ 0.50

$ 0.56

Margo Outdoor Living, Inc.






Condensed Balance Sheet






(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Margo Caribe, Inc.





Statements of Operations and Retained Earnings





In Thousands

December 31,


March 31,


2022

2021


2023

2022


Audited

Audited


Unaudited

Unaudited

Assets






Cash

$5,433

$4,618


$5,606

$1,506

Accounts receivable, net

$3,127

$3,950


$5,210

$9,557

Inventories, net

$5,854

$6,328


$6,289

$6,180

Note receivable

$139

$0


$139

$0

Prepaid expenses

$2,545

$1,742


$2,084

$3,159

Income tax receivable

$780

$118


$0

$576

Total Current Assets

$17,878

$16,756


$19,327

$20,978







Property and equipment, net

$7,447

$7,973


$7,202

$8,210

Right-of-Use Assets, operating leases

$14,114

$0


$13,451

$13,032

Total Assets

$39,438

$24,730


$39,980

$42,220







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Accounts payable

$803

$1,055


$746

$1,126

Deferred tax liability

$466

$704


$466

$704

Accrued expenses

$416

$1,795


$224

$2,275

Revolving line-of-credit

$0

$0


$0

$2,144

Long-term Debt

$3,182

$4,940


$2,696

$4,632

Note payable to related parties

$1,963

$2,164


$1,963

$2,164

Operating lease liabilities

$15,575

$1,450


$14,852

$14,299

Total Liabilities

$22,405

$12,108


$20,947

$27,343







Total Stockholders' Equity

$17,033

$12,622


$19,034

$14,878







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$39,438

$24,730


$39,980

$42,220







About Margo Caribe, Inc.

Margo Caribe, Inc. through its subsidiary Margo Outdoor Living, Inc. (MOL). has benefited by building key relationships with the largest big-box retailers in its industry segment. Its focus on product development, world-wide supplier sourcing, cost-effective logistics and state-of-the-art automation has contributed to its success in growing both top and bottom-line results. MOL offers a wide range of products in the lawn and garden segment. This includes sales of landscaping pebbles, mulch, glass, pottery and tile products. The Company's customer base is predominantly big-box retailers but also sells products directly to consumers through the eCommerce sales channel.

MOL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Margo Caribe, Inc., a Puerto Rico entity. Effective December 22, 2020, MOL converted from a Florida corporation to a Delaware corporation and changed its name from Margo State Line, Inc. to Margo Outdoor Living, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=FL17758&sd=2023-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margo-caribe-inc-announces-full-year-2022-and-1q-2023-results-301840730.html

SOURCE Margo Caribe, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL17758&Transmission_Id=202306011727PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL17758&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.