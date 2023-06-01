PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTAVIA®, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in the Montgomery County/Conroe, TX area welcomes award-winning builders Chesmar Homes and Beazer Homes to the community. Beazer Homes is offering homes for sale on 65-foot lots and Chesmar Homes will begin selling homes on 55-foot lots later this month. Both builders have model homes under construction, which will be available for touring later this summer.

"We're thrilled to expand our builder lineup with two more highly sought-after homebuilders," said Lisa Connell, Marketing Director of AIRIA Development® Company, the developer of ARTAVIA. "Both Beazer Homes and Chesmar Homes are known for their quality, exceptional customer service and home buying experience. We're so glad to be able to offer buyers new products and floorplans to choose from in the ARTAVIA community."

Homes will range in size from 2,086 to 3,847 square feet with several one and two-story floor plans that include three to four bedrooms. The homes feature spacious open floor plans designed for modern lifestyles.

Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country's largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving homeowners more quality, comfort and savings every month. The new model home by Beazer Homes in ARTAVIA will feature an urban boho aesthetic with light wood, gold accents, and a neutral color palette of white and cream with saturated green. Beazer Homes has been named to Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies for the second year in a row and is a 2023 Energy Star Partner of the Year for its construction of quality, energy-efficient homes. Homes in ARTAVIA will be priced from the $500s.

Chesmar Homes is a leading developer of single-family homes in Texas, with operations in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth. The new Chesmar Homes model in ARTAVIA will showcase a transitional style with rustic touches throughout including abstract and outdoor-focused art, black metals for hardware, artisan pieces, and Mid-Century colorful solids with textures and layering to create a warm and inviting feel. Chesmar Homes has received the Greater Houston Builders Association's (GHBA) Builder of the Year Award and was a finalist in 2019 for the GHBA's Best PRISM Award.

Builders in ARTAVIA include Coventry Homes, David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, Lennar, J. Patrick Homes, Perry Homes, Ravenna Homes and Westin Homes.

At the heart of ARTAVIA is Dapple Park®, a 13-acre community park, overlooking a five-acre lake where you can launch your own kayak or rent paddle boats. The contemporary-style clubhouse features event rooms, a 24-hr FitCenter and the Palate Café, a one-of-a-kind community restaurant that promotes community gathering. Surrounding the clubhouse are thoughtfully designed areas promoting imaginative play, outdoor living and an active lifestyle including a meditation rain garden, splash pad, nature exploration zone, event lawn, playground, outdoor fit station, and an extensive trail system. The ARTAVIA Lifestyle Team is on-site to manage regularly scheduled events, classes and activities for residents and for future residents waiting on their new homes to be built.

Since inception, ARTAVIA has been recognized as an award winning development with numerous accolades from the local, state and national home building associations. Located north of the Grand Parkway, midway between I-45N and US 59N, and east of FM 1314 on SH 242, ARTAVIA will bring approximately 5,200 homes to the area, and plans include over 120 acres of mixed-use, commercial and retail properties. Students living in ARTAVIA attend Conroe ISD.

With its convenient location, ARTAVIA affords access to a long list of employment, medical, retail and recreation destinations. For available homes and more information, visit artaviatx.com.

SOURCE AIRIA Development® Company; ARTAVIA