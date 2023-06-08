On May 31, 2023, CEO and 10% Owner Chan Heng Fai Ambrose purchased 200,000 shares of Alset Inc ( AEI, Financial), a company focused on providing innovative solutions for the energy industry. This latest acquisition brings Ambrose's total holdings in the company to 4,744,056 shares, demonstrating his confidence in the future growth and success of Alset Inc.

Who is Chan Heng Fai Ambrose?

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader with over 45 years of experience in various industries, including banking, finance, and real estate. He has a proven track record of successfully repositioning companies and implementing strategic growth plans. As the CEO and 10% Owner of Alset Inc, Ambrose plays a crucial role in guiding the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations.

About Alset Inc

Alset Inc is a company that specializes in providing innovative solutions for the energy industry. The company's primary focus is on developing and commercializing advanced technologies that can help address the growing global demand for clean and sustainable energy. Alset Inc's diverse portfolio of products and services includes renewable energy generation, energy storage, and energy management solutions.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose has been actively increasing his stake in Alset Inc, purchasing a total of 4,744,056 shares and selling none. This consistent insider buying activity suggests that Ambrose is confident in the company's future prospects and believes that the stock is undervalued at current prices.

The insider transaction history for Alset Inc shows a total of 10 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend indicates that insiders are bullish on the company's prospects and are accumulating shares at current price levels.

On the day of Ambrose's recent purchase, shares of Alset Inc were trading at $1.8 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $16.253 million. This valuation suggests that the market may not be fully recognizing the potential of Alset Inc's innovative solutions and growth prospects.

GF Value and Intrinsic Value Estimate

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Based on these factors, the GF Value for Alset Inc suggests that the stock may be undervalued at its current price of $1.8 per share. This undervaluation, combined with the consistent insider buying activity by CEO and 10% Owner Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, indicates that now may be an opportune time for investors to consider adding Alset Inc to their portfolios.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, CEO and 10% Owner of Alset Inc, demonstrates his confidence in the company's future growth and success. With a total of 4,744,056 shares purchased over the past year and no shares sold, Ambrose's actions suggest that he believes the stock is undervalued at current prices. The GF Value and intrinsic value estimate further support this view, indicating that Alset Inc may be an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to gain exposure to the growing clean energy sector.