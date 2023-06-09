Hostess Brands Announces Participation at Investor Conferences

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) (the "Company"), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the Company’s long-term strategy to drive profitable growth at the following investor conferences in June. A live audio webcast, and replay, of the presentations will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hostessbrands.com%2Fnews%2Fevents.

  • Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference. The company will host a fireside chat beginning at 10:00 am CEST / 4:00 am EDT. The company also will participate in one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors on June 7-8.
  • Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer & Retail Conference. The company will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:45 am EDT, and host one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors.
  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Jefferies Consumer Conference. The company will participate in one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a premier snacking company with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America’s No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and zero sugar cookie brands. With annual sales of $1.4 billion and approximately 3,000 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230601006104r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601006104/en/

