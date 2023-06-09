Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) (the "Company"), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the Company’s long-term strategy to drive profitable growth at the following investor conferences in June. A live audio webcast, and replay, of the presentations will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hostessbrands.com%2Fnews%2Fevents.

Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference. The company will host a fireside chat beginning at 10:00 am CEST / 4:00 am EDT. The company also will participate in one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors on June 7-8.

Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual Consumer & Retail Conference. The company will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:45 am EDT, and host one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Jefferies Consumer Conference. The company will participate in one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a premier snacking company with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do.

