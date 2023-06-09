Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The conference will take place at the InterContinental Boston.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005061/en/

Terran Orbital to Present at Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital)

Hobart will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Stifel Vice President Erik Rasmussen on Tuesday, June 6 at 3:35 p.m. E.T in the Griffin/Robinson room. A webcast of the presentation is available at the following link.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings will be held all day on June 6. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Terran Orbital, please register with Stifel at [email protected] or contact Terran Orbital’s investor relations at [email protected].

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005061/en/