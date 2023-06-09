The Women Coding Success for Raven

25 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Women at CNH Industrial brand Raven are integral to its success. The brand continues to grow its operations with the diverse and forward-thinking ideas brought by women at Raven.

IT Software Developer Samiah Ford helps the company succeed by leading various development projects and helping team members Grow Together. Her primary focus is HR integrations.

Following CNH Industrial's 2022 acquisition of Raven, Samiah has played a key role in uniting their two separate HR systems. She has managed the integrations of the systems used for benefits, learning and development, and timesheets. Her work ensures that team members correctly receive crucial HR information.

Brent Schavee, Software Development Lead at Raven, said: "Samiah manages integrations and enhances our systems to ensure that everything operates smoothly. She is a leader on projects and has great ideas for the success of our long-term strategy and technology."

Samiah discovered a passion for coding when she was in high school. She took a cybersecurity class in which she learned to code. She saw the way it impacts systems - and realized just how fun it can be.

After graduating college, Samiah started at Raven. She said that working there immediately gave her opportunities to grow personally and professionally.

Samiah added: "Working at Raven has taught me how to manage myself and be self-motivated. Working alongside women in STEM has motivated me to continue to grow."

Samiah has visited code camps and seen more girls and women pursuing STEM careers. She said that has been exciting to witness. She expressed her hope that future STEM events will become even more popular. And she wants these girls and women to keep investing in themselves.

She said: "Don't get discouraged by how hard it seems because you can do anything you want if you're willing to work for it."

The work Samiah does enhances Raven's systems so the company can Help Farmers Serve the World.

The Women Coding Success for Raven

