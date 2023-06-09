Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 1, 2023, after the market closed, SentinelOne disclosed that made a one-time adjustment to its annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $27.0 million, as a result of a change in methodology, and to correct prior inaccuracies.

On this news, SentinelOne’s stock price fell approximately 35% during after-hours trading on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased SentinelOne securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

