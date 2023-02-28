PR Newswire

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR)

On February 28, 2023, after the market closed, Cutera announced that it was unable to timely file its 2022 Annual Report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified "material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective information technology general controls and ineffective inventory count controls." On this news, Cutera's stock price fell $0.32, or 1%, to close at $32.11 per share on March 1, 2023.

Then, on March 16, 2023, Cutera disclosed that it had identified additional material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation. On this news, Cutera's stock price fell $3.49, or 12.5%, to close at $25.36 per share on March 17, 2023.

Then, on April 7, 2023, the Company announced that its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board had demanded a special meeting of the Company's stockholders to vote on the removal of five members of the Company's Board.

On April 12, 2023, Cutera revealed that it terminated the Company's Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, as well as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. In connection with this announcement, Cutera also withdrew its full-year 2023 financial guidance. On this news, Cutera's stock price fell $7.63, or 28.1%, to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

