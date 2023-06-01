nsider Sell: Diane Leopold Sells 6,250 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc

On June 1, 2023, Diane Leopold, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Dominion Energy Inc ( D, Financial), sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock. This transaction comes after a year in which Leopold has sold a total of 12,500 shares and purchased none.

Who is Diane Leopold?

Diane Leopold has been with Dominion Energy Inc since 1995 and has held various leadership positions within the company. In her current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Leopold is responsible for overseeing the company's operations, including its electric transmission, distribution, and generation businesses, as well as its gas transmission and storage operations.

Dominion Energy Inc's Business Description

Dominion Energy Inc is a leading energy company that provides electricity and natural gas services to millions of customers across the United States. The company operates through three main segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy Gas, and Contracted Assets. Dominion Energy Virginia is responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Dominion Energy Gas focuses on the storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas to customers in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions. The Contracted Assets segment includes the company's investments in renewable energy projects and other long-term contracted assets.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Dominion Energy Inc, while there have been two insider sells, including Diane Leopold's recent transaction. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash in on their holdings.

On the day of Leopold's recent sale, shares of Dominion Energy Inc were trading at $49.16, giving the stock a market capitalization of $40,977.848 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 34.28, which is higher than the industry median of 17 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $49.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $94.50, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52. This means the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Diane Leopold's recent sale of 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy Inc could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash in on their holdings. With a price-earnings ratio higher than the industry median and a price-to-GF-Value ratio indicating a possible value trap, investors should carefully consider the stock's valuation before making an investment decision.