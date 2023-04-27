PR Newswire

VALCOURT, QC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcasted via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

During the meeting, the Company acknowledged the departure from the Board of Directors of Mr. Louis Laporte and thanked him for his many years of contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. Laporte has been a member of the Board of Directors since the inception of BRP in 2003 and he has been a member of the Investment and Risk Committee since the Company's initial public offering. He also acted as Chairman of the Investment and Risk Committee for six of those ten years.

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 27, 2023 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Against % Élaine Beaudoin 281,093,825 99.43 % 1,614,458 0.57 % Pierre Beaudoin 270,113,810 95.55 % 12,594,472 4.45 % Joshua Bekenstein 264,414,129 93.53 % 18,294,153 6.47 % José Boisjoli 281,034,099 99.41 % 1,674,183 0.59 % Charles Bombardier 281,093,495 99.43 % 1,614,786 0.57 % Ernesto M. Hernández 282,621,322 99.97 % 86,960 0.03 % Katherine Kountze 282,621,749 99.97 % 86,534 0.03 % Estelle Métayer 282,144,893 99.80 % 563,388 0.20 % Nicholas Nomicos 282,340,601 99.87 % 367,681 0.13 % Edward Philip 278,408,071 98.48 % 4,300,212 1.52 % Michael Ross 282,685,472 99.99 % 22,809 0.01 % Barbara Samardzich 282,508,883 99.93 % 199,400 0.07 %

Changes to the Board Committees

Mr. Nicholas Nomicos has joined the Investment and Risk Committee, replacing Mr. Laporte, while Mr. Michael Ross joined the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors Audit Committee Human

Resources &

Compensation

Committee Investment

and Risk

Committee Nominating,

Governance

and Social

Responsibility

Committee Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier



Member

Katherine Kountze Member





Ernesto M. Hernández Member

Member

Estelle Métayer Member



Member Nicholas Nomicos Chair

Member

Edward Philip

Chair

Chair Michael Ross Member





Barbara Samardzich (Lead independent director)

Member Chair





To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

