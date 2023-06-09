Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DZSI) on behalf of DZS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DZS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 1, 2023, DZS announced that it will restate its financial statements for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The restatement relates to the timing of revenue recognition concerning two customer projects. Following this news, DZS stock price dropped as much as 30% in pre-market trading on June 1, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DZS shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005973/en/