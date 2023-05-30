Insider Sell: Kevin Berryman Sells 1,500 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc</h2> <p> On May 30, 2023, President &amp; CFO <a href="https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/18311/kevin-berryman" title="Kevin Berryman">Kevin Berryman</a> sold 1,500 shares of <a h

On May 30, 2023, President & CFO Kevin Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc (

J, Financial) at a price of $114.25 per share. This transaction comes amidst a year where Berryman has sold a total of 1,500 shares and purchased none.

Who is Kevin Berryman?

Kevin Berryman is the President and Chief Financial Officer of Jacobs Solutions Inc. He has been with the company since 2015 and has played a significant role in the company's financial management and strategic growth. With over 30 years of experience in finance and management, Berryman has a deep understanding of the industry and the company's operations.

Jacobs Solutions Inc: Business Description

Jacobs Solutions Inc is a global provider of technical, professional, and construction services. The company operates in various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, buildings, chemicals, consumer products, energy, environmental, infrastructure, life sciences, manufacturing, mining, nuclear, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, power, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Jacobs Solutions Inc aims to deliver exceptional value to its clients and shareholders.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Jacobs Solutions Inc, while there have been 10 insider sells. This trend may indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash in on their holdings.

The stock price of Jacobs Solutions Inc has been relatively stable over the past year, with a current price of $114.25. This gives the stock a market cap of $14,057.517 million. The price-earnings ratio is 18.38, which is higher than the industry median of 13.79 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be slightly overvalued compared to its peers but undervalued based on its historical performance.

With a price of $114.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $133.71, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 1,500 shares by President & CFO Kevin Berryman may raise some concerns for investors, as it comes amidst a year with no insider buys and 10 insider sells. However, the stock's price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio suggest that Jacobs Solutions Inc may still be a good investment opportunity, as it is modestly undervalued based on its intrinsic value.

Investors should keep an eye on insider transactions and the company's financial performance to determine if the stock remains a good investment opportunity. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

