Gear Up for Victory: NARAKA: BLADEPOINT and GearUP Booster Collaborate on Network Optimizaiton

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GearUP Booster, an industry-leading provider of network optimization tools, a product of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999). GearUP Booster and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, the popular online game, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at improving network speed and stability for a more immersive gaming experience.

This collaboration will allow players of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT to benefit from GearUP Booster's powerful optimization and anti-lag technology, leading to a smoother, more satisfying in-game experience. Test data reveals significant latency reduction with GearUP Booster across various regions, providing a testament to the potential enhancement for the game's worldwide player base.

Test data results:

Region

Server

With GearUP Booster

Reduced Latency

United States

NA

61ms

>10ms

Mexico

NA

103ms

>50ms

Brazil

NA

182ms

>40ms


Note: The speed of network transmission cannot exceed the speed of light, and the absolute physical latency from Brazil
to North American servers is around 150ms.

From June 1st through July 31st, players are invited to experience the benefits of GearUP Booster for free. The event is open to players on both PC and XBOX platforms across all eligible servers - NA, EU, SEA, AS.

PC players can download the GearUP Booster from the official website and enjoy a free trial of the network optimization service, while XBOX players can leverage the GearUP PC Console Boost Mode or explore hardware options for network optimization.

During the event, free customer service for any GearUP Booster related issues is available through their support portal.

For any further inquiries, GearUP staff can be reached on both the in-game and GearUP's official Discord channels.

Visit the official GearUP Booster website hereand eliminate network latency as a barrier to your victory.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Discord: Click Here
GearUP Discord: Click Here

We are excited for our players to experience the improved network performance and look forward to further enhancements to our gaming community's experience.

About GearUP Booster

GearUP Booster, a leading service provider of gaming network acceleration and optimization, offers a comprehensive boosting service that is designed to enhance the gaming experience for players across all platforms. The service extends to platforms such as mobile, PC, router plugins, and hardware boosters like the next-generation game acceleration router, HYPEREV.

favicon.png?sn=CN18120&sd=2023-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gear-up-for-victory-naraka-bladepoint-and-gearup-booster-collaborate-on-network-optimizaiton-301840873.html

SOURCE NetEase Games

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18120&Transmission_Id=202306012357PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18120&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.