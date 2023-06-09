Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces it Will Redeem its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company. (NASDAQ: BPAC) (the “Company”) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company included as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Public Shares”) on or prior to June 7, 2023. Following such redemption of the Public Shares, the Company will liquidate and dissolve in accordance with the provisions of the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association (the “Charter”).

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the Company’s trust account, the Company has instructed the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in “street name,” however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed by June 7, 2023.

The Company expects that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) to delist the Company’s securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the per-share redemption price and the expecting timing of the Company’s redemption of its Public Shares, delisting of the Company’s securities and the Company’s liquidation and dissolution, are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Commission. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on March 30, 2023, and as may be further amended and/or supplemented in subsequent filings with the Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company
David VanEgmond, CEO
[email protected]


Bullpen-Parlay-Acquisition-Com.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.