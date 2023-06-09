On May 31, 2023, CEO and 10% Owner Todd Schwartz purchased 11,033 shares of OppFi Inc ( OPFI, Financial), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. This recent acquisition brings Schwartz's total holdings in the company to 379,042 shares, with no shares sold in the past year.

Who is Todd Schwartz?

Todd Schwartz is the CEO and a 10% owner of OppFi Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and success, leading the organization through various strategic initiatives and partnerships. With a strong background in finance and technology, Schwartz has been able to leverage his expertise to drive innovation and expand OppFi's reach in the financial services industry.

About OppFi Inc

OppFi Inc is a financial technology platform that partners with banks to provide credit access to the everyday consumer. The company's mission is to help consumers who are turned away by traditional financial institutions due to their credit scores. Through its innovative technology and data-driven approach, OppFi offers personalized loan products and financial education resources to empower consumers to improve their financial health.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Todd Schwartz has purchased a total of 379,042 shares of OppFi Inc, with no shares sold. This demonstrates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects and growth potential. Additionally, the insider transaction history for OppFi Inc shows a total of 71 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish on the company's stock and believe in its long-term value.

On the day of Todd Schwartz's recent purchase, shares of OppFi Inc were trading at $2.1 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $31.723 million. The price-earnings ratio is 52.00, which is higher than the industry median of 26.54 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and historical trading levels.

GF Value and Intrinsic Value Estimate

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Based on these factors, the GF Value for OppFi Inc is currently unavailable. However, investors should consider the company's strong insider buying activity, innovative business model, and potential for growth in the financial technology sector when evaluating the stock's potential value.

Conclusion

Todd Schwartz's recent purchase of 11,033 shares of OppFi Inc demonstrates his confidence in the company's future prospects and growth potential. With a total of 379,042 shares held by Schwartz and a trend of insider buying over the past year, investors should take note of the positive sentiment surrounding the stock. While the price-earnings ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and historical trading levels, OppFi's innovative business model and potential for growth in the financial technology sector make it an interesting investment opportunity to consider.