Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") (

LSE:ECOR, Financial)(TSX:ECOR, Financial) has received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

On 30 May 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,122 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 111.79p per share.

From 30 May 2023 to 1 June 2023, Mr. Flynn acquired 43,614 Shares at an average approximate price of 111.67p per share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMarc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares


GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
110.70p3,197
111.93p26,803
110.70p122

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

30,122

111.79p

e.

Date of the transaction30 May 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameKevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares


GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
110.70p1,764
111.97p19,000
111.99p17,600
109.87p5,250

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

43,614

111.67p

e.

Date of the transaction30 May 2023 and 1 June 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758830/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

img.ashx?id=758830

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.