Director Share Dealings in Company
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR, Financial)(TSX:ECOR, Financial) has received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
On 30 May 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,122 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 111.79p per share.
From 30 May 2023 to 1 June 2023, Mr. Flynn acquired 43,614 Shares at an average approximate price of 111.67p per share.
The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
|Name
|Marc Bishop Lafleche
2.
|Reason for the notification
a.
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
|Name
|Ecora Resources PLC
b.
|LEI
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
30,122
111.79p
e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 May 2023
f.
|Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
|Name
|Kevin Flynn
2.
|Reason for the notification
a.
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
|Name
|Ecora Resources PLC
b.
|LEI
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
43,614
111.67p
e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 May 2023 and 1 June 2023
f.
|Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Ecora Resources PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758830/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company