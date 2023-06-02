"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 6th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off: Tsubasa Ozora and Others Debut as New Players Wearing Past Official Uniforms of Japan's National Team

TOKYO, June 2, 2023

TOKYO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be celebrating its 6th anniversary since its release on June 13. As a huge thank-you to the community for supporting this game, a 6th Anniversary Campaign will be held from Friday, June 2. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

6th Anniversary Campaign Overview

From Friday, June 2, different campaigns will be held beginning with a Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer and a 6th Anniversary: Thank You Gift. The Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer will feature new players wearing the official uniforms of Japan's national team that previously appeared in-game. Users can receive up to 30 6th Anniversary: Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Tickets from the 6th Anniversary: Special Login Bonus. Login multiple times during the event period to enjoy the campaigns.

A 6th Anniversary Special PV is now available on the official YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MTlV1bmWd4

Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer

Event Period: Friday, June 2 16:00 until Friday, June 16 13:59 (UTC+9)

In this Transfer, Tsubasa Ozora, Kojiro Hyuga, Hikaru Matsuyama, and Shun Nitta debut as new players wearing 6 official uniforms of Japan's national team (1997, 2006, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022) that have previously appeared in-game.

*There is an SP exchange limit.

*The uniforms of each year are worn by all of the players respectively.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

