BEIJING, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on June 12, 2023. Tarena's management will host an earnings conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. on June 13, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. on June 13, 2023, Beijing Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialing-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID.

Conference call registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030789-pz8jgm.html. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Tarena's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call " where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "10030789".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.tedu.cn/.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students between three and eighteen years of age. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in STEAM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Tarena International, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
In China
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the U.S.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

