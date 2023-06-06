Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) announced today that its management will participate in the Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in New York. Management will provide a general overview of the company followed by a question and answer session. The webcast information is as follows:

Event: Kimco Realty® Management Presentation at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM, ET

Live Webcast: Kimco+REITweek+2023 or by entering https%3A%2F%2Fvideo.ibm.com%2Fembed%2F25030969 in your browser.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, audio from the conference will be available on our investor relations website until July 6, 2023.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® ( NYSE:KIM, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco Realty is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned interests in 529 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 90 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fkimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com%2Fkimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fkimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

