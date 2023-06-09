Future of Supply Chain: Kimberly-Clark's Lori Shaffer on 'Making the Impossible Possible'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lori Shaffer, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of global nonwovens, recently spoke at Reuters Supply Chain USA in Chicago during a fireside chat with moderator Juli Lassow, where she shared her insights on how the company is embedding purpose and customer centricity into its supply chain along with her advice for improving collaboration through innovative relationship building.

"What excites me about the future of supply chain is that data availability, technology convergence and an end-to-end view of the value chain has the potential to transform the consumer experience, making the impossible possible," said Lori.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (

NYSE:KMB, Financial) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

