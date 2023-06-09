NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lori Shaffer, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of global nonwovens, recently spoke at Reuters Supply Chain USA in Chicago during a fireside chat with moderator Juli Lassow, where she shared her insights on how the company is embedding purpose and customer centricity into its supply chain along with her advice for improving collaboration through innovative relationship building.

"What excites me about the future of supply chain is that data availability, technology convergence and an end-to-end view of the value chain has the potential to transform the consumer experience, making the impossible possible," said Lori.

