VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, is pleased to announce that it has successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink® Open Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The upgrade has been approved by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB on June 2, 2023 under the symbol "BEOLF". Beyond Oil's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BOIL".

"We are pleased to have our shares traded on the OTCQB, increasing our visibility in the U.S.," said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. "We are confident that this will enhance the accessibility and liquidity of our shares, enabling U.S. and international investors to actively engage in our journey to create a sustainable future."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent, high-quality trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies which provides investors with improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil develops and manufactures an innovative, proprietary, and patented product designed to extend the life of frying oil while preserving the oil's quality and nutritional value. The unique product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers, reducing oil costs, helping create healthier food, decreasing waste, and increasing sustainability. For more information visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Contacts

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

1-647-691-9801

[email protected]

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

1-647-691-9801

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

