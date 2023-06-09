Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:00 am EDT. Presenting for the company will be Juergen Srega, President of the Bruker CALID Group.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life-science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

