UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that Kathleen Shea Ballay has been appointed General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, UGI Corporation effective on June 12. Monica Gaudiosi is retiring as UGI’s Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, but will remain with the Company until mid-July to assist with the transition.

“I want to express my deepest appreciation for Monica’s dedication to the Company and the legal expertise and guidance that she has provided during her tenure,” said Roger Perreault, UGI’s President and CEO. “Under Monica’s leadership, our legal function has effectively supported a broad range of projects, including M&A activity, transformation initiatives, and other emerging issues in our complex and rapidly changing environment. Monica has developed a well-respected and resilient team that will continue the high level of commitment and integrity that she brought to UGI every day.”

“It is my pleasure to welcome Kathleen Shea Ballay to UGI,” continued Perreault. “Kathleen has extensive experience in the energy sector, which will be invaluable as we look to strengthen our core businesses and drive further growth across our portfolio. She will oversee our global legal function while also serving as a valued voice in building our business.”

Shea Ballay has more than 30 years of legal experience working in both the public and private sectors. Most recently she served as General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Lotus Midstream, LLC, an independent energy company focused on the development of crude oil midstream infrastructure and distribution. She also served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, where she served on the executive team and oversaw the legal, governance and compliance functions. Prior, Shea Ballay was Deputy General Counsel and Chair of Corporate Transactions and Securities at Sunoco. Prior to her time at Sunoco, she was a partner in the Corporate and Securities group at Pepper Hamilton LLP. Shea Ballay has a Master of Law in Taxation from Georgetown University, a Juris Doctor from Fordham University, and a Bachelor of Science, Accounting from Villanova University.

Perreault concluded, “I am excited about what Kathleen brings to our Company and confident that she will help UGI continue to navigate our promising future as a global energy distribution and renewables leader."

UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the US and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005053/en/